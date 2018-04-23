Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Murrysville police, school officials tout benefits of free active-shooter training

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:27 p.m.
Murrysville police work the scene of a shooting at the Marathon gas station along Route 22 in Murrysville on Wednesday, April 20, 2016. The department will host a free active-shooter training session for the public on May 3, 2018.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Murrysville police work the scene of a shooting at the Marathon gas station along Route 22 in Murrysville on Wednesday, April 20, 2016. The department will host a free active-shooter training session for the public on May 3, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

In emphasizing the importance of "situational awareness" in dangerous circumstances, Murrysville police Chief Tom Seefeld pointed to Nashville-area Waffle House patron James Shaw Jr., who on April 22 acted quickly and was able to disarm shooting suspect Travis Reinking.

"He reacted, and helped to save lives," Seefeld said.

Murrysville police are hoping to teach that sort of awareness to municipal residents at a free "Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events," or CRASE , training session on May 3.

"We want people to think on their feet," Seefeld said.

Franklin Regional Superintendent Gennaro Piraino said members of the department have provided the training to district staff from the top down.

"Detective-Sergeant (Tom) Kusinsky and others have provided this training to everyone from the office administrators to our principals and maintenance workers," Piraino said. "As a district, we also held a drill at the high school about two months ago, where out students went through and learned (CRASE's) 'Avoid Deny Defend' steps."

CRASE is part of the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT , developed by Texas State University in 2002. All of Murrysville's officers have undergone ALERRT training.

"It helps us to not only teach the school and faculty, but we've also done a lot of CRASE training out in the community with churches and other groups," Seefeld said, estimating that his officers have trained about 1,500 people in the past year-and-a-half.

The ALERRT program was adopted by the FBI in 2013 as its standard for active shooter response training, according to Alerrt.org, and more than 105,000 police officers throughout the nation have undergone the training.

Below, Virginia Tech shooting survivor Kristina Anderson talks about safety, security and the importance of situational awareness:

Piraino said the CRASE portion of the training is extremely beneficial.

"From a response standpoint, it teaches people not just how police respond, but how to better protect themselves as they respond," he said. "I pray every day that our students, staff and community will never have to utilize this type of training. But we want them to have the skills and knowledge to respond in a way that gives them the best possible chance."

There is no cost to attend the training, but those who plan to attend should reserve a spot by registering for a free ticket at Eventbrite.com or by calling 724-327-5456, ext. 7646. On the EventBrite page, type "CRASE" into the "Search events or categories" box.

Reserving a spot assists the district and the police department with planning for the event.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me