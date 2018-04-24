Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Retiring 'Old Glory': Scouts prepare flags for May ceremony

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 9:54 a.m.
At right, Nicholas Skwarko from Boy Scout Troop 205 in Murrysville cuts up an old American flag in preparation for a May 7 flag retirement ceremony. The Scouts follow specific guidelines in preparing the flags for retirement.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
At right, Nicholas Skwarko from Boy Scout Troop 205 in Murrysville cuts up an old American flag in preparation for a May 7 flag retirement ceremony. The Scouts follow specific guidelines in preparing the flags for retirement.
Members of Boy Scout Troop 205 in Murrysville cut up an old American flag in preparation for a May 7 flag retirement ceremony. The Scouts follow specific guidelines in preparing the flags for retirement.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Members of Boy Scout Troop 205 in Murrysville cut up an old American flag in preparation for a May 7 flag retirement ceremony. The Scouts follow specific guidelines in preparing the flags for retirement.
Scouts and adults from Boy Scout Troop 205 in Murrysville assess the state of American flags, as they prepare for a May 7 flag retirement ceremony.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Scouts and adults from Boy Scout Troop 205 in Murrysville assess the state of American flags, as they prepare for a May 7 flag retirement ceremony.

Updated 14 hours ago

When the Boy Scouts from Troop 205 in Murrysville host their flag retirement ceremony on May 7, the old, faded and sometimes tattered flags will have been prepared in a very specific way.

"Remember, respect is the key," Troop 205 Committee Chairman Bill Tylavsky shouted as members of the troop began preparing bin after bin of unserviceable flags on Monday evening at Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church.

"In our troop, we generally cut up each individual stripe,' said Scout Nicholas Skwarko, 16, of Murrysville. The stripes on the U.S. flag represent the original 13 colonies, and some individual stripes are used to tie the bundles of flags that will be burned at the retirement ceremony.

The field of stars, however, representing the 50 current U.S. states, stays intact.

"In past years, I know we have cut out each individual star," Skwarko said. "But that's kept separate from the stripes. We retire them in different groups: the red stripes in one group, the white stripes in another, and then we retire the fields."

There is even a plan for the small strip of grommets by which each flag is hung.

"We've given those grommets to veterans who are in attendance at the flag ceremony," Skwarko said.

Jerry Deible of Murrysville, an American Legion member and former Troop 205 scoutmaster, has worked with the troop on the ceremony each year.

He said the Legion replaces about 700 flags annually at veteran graves in the Murrysville area over the Memorial Day weekend, and over the years estimated they'd retired more than 12,000 flags.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me