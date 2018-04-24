Retiring 'Old Glory': Scouts prepare flags for May ceremony

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

What: Flag retirement ceremony, where old and unserviceable flags will be retired honorably and burned in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

When the Boy Scouts from Troop 205 in Murrysville host their flag retirement ceremony on May 7, the old, faded and sometimes tattered flags will have been prepared in a very specific way.

"Remember, respect is the key," Troop 205 Committee Chairman Bill Tylavsky shouted as members of the troop began preparing bin after bin of unserviceable flags on Monday evening at Newlonsburg Presbyterian Church.

"In our troop, we generally cut up each individual stripe,' said Scout Nicholas Skwarko, 16, of Murrysville. The stripes on the U.S. flag represent the original 13 colonies, and some individual stripes are used to tie the bundles of flags that will be burned at the retirement ceremony.

The field of stars, however, representing the 50 current U.S. states, stays intact.

"In past years, I know we have cut out each individual star," Skwarko said. "But that's kept separate from the stripes. We retire them in different groups: the red stripes in one group, the white stripes in another, and then we retire the fields."

There is even a plan for the small strip of grommets by which each flag is hung.

"We've given those grommets to veterans who are in attendance at the flag ceremony," Skwarko said.

Jerry Deible of Murrysville, an American Legion member and former Troop 205 scoutmaster, has worked with the troop on the ceremony each year.

He said the Legion replaces about 700 flags annually at veteran graves in the Murrysville area over the Memorial Day weekend, and over the years estimated they'd retired more than 12,000 flags.

