Murrysville

Truck traffic about to get much busier on Mamont Road in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 10:30 a.m.
Mamont Road in Murrysville
Google
Mamont Road in Murrysville
Above, a concept drawing of an expansion at the J.B. Tonkin Compressor Station at 5423 Mamont Road.
Submitted photo
Above, a concept drawing of an expansion at the J.B. Tonkin Compressor Station at 5423 Mamont Road.

Updated 3 hours ago

Expansion of a Dominion Energy compressor station in Murrysville will begin May 1, and truck traffic associated with the expansion will begin using a 1.5-mile stretch of Mamont Road for construction vehicles and site deliveries.

Murrysville police sent out an advisory to residents on Wednesday about truck traffic using Mamont Road between Saltsburg Road (State Route 286) and the compressor station.

Dominion received municipal approval in January to add a compressor unit that would be housed in its own building, a motor-control building that would include offices, an auxiliary building with a backup generator, an air system and hot-water boiler, and a building housing valves and other equipment.

It is part of a $460 million regional project that includes compressor facilities in Greene County.

Dominion officials agreed to a list of conditions, including performing a post-construction noise survey — for which the municipality's noise consultant will be present to verify the calibration of equipment and the testing results — and providing the results of air testing to the municipality each time a test is conducted.

Residents with questions about the project can call William Kenner at Dominion at 724-244-8602 or municipal engineer Scott Hilty at 724-327-2100, ext. 116.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

