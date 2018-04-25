Acapella group will bring 'The Sounds of Pittsburgh' to AAUW meeting in Murrysville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Murrysville chapter of American Association of University Women will welcome acapella group “The Sounds of Pittsburgh” to its May 10 meeting.

The group was formed in 1974 by Lorida Harvey and Bette Carathers at Christ Episcopal Church in New Brighton.

Since then, the group has been charted by Sweet Adelines International, a worldwide organization of women singers established in 1945, and has roughly 60 members from western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

The chorus recently placed third at the 2016 Mid-Sized Chorus Harmony Classic Competition.

The AAUW meeting will be at 1 p.m., May 10 at the Murrysville Community Center, 3091 Carson Avenue in Murrysville.

The public is invited to attend; reservations are not required.

