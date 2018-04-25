Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Acapella group will bring 'The Sounds of Pittsburgh' to AAUW meeting in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 11:30 a.m.
The Sounds of Pittsburgh, above, will bring their acapella sound to the May 10, 2018, meeting of the American Association of University Women in Murrysville.
Submitted photo
The Sounds of Pittsburgh, above, will bring their acapella sound to the May 10, 2018, meeting of the American Association of University Women in Murrysville.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Murrysville chapter of American Association of University Women will welcome acapella group “The Sounds of Pittsburgh” to its May 10 meeting.

The group was formed in 1974 by Lorida Harvey and Bette Carathers at Christ Episcopal Church in New Brighton.

Since then, the group has been charted by Sweet Adelines International, a worldwide organization of women singers established in 1945, and has roughly 60 members from western Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio.

The chorus recently placed third at the 2016 Mid-Sized Chorus Harmony Classic Competition.

The AAUW meeting will be at 1 p.m., May 10 at the Murrysville Community Center, 3091 Carson Avenue in Murrysville.

The public is invited to attend; reservations are not required.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me