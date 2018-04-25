Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville public works stays within budget, even with an extended winter season

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, April 25, 2018, 2:00 p.m.
Above, a Murrysville public works vehicle is loaded with road salt during the winter of 2014. Public works director Bob Bell said that even with an extended 2018 winter season, his department has stayed under-budget.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Above, a Murrysville public works vehicle is loaded with road salt during the winter of 2014. Public works director Bob Bell said that even with an extended 2018 winter season, his department has stayed under-budget.

Updated 4 hours ago

Since 1999, Murrysville Public Works Director Bob Bell can only remember two times when winter has lasted into April.

This year is one of them.

The municipality used 4,549 tons of salt, 153 tons of anti-skid material and 3,835 gallons of salt brine during the 2018 winter season.

“We found it to be an average winter as far as (crew) call-outs and material used,” Bell said. “As far as the budget, we did use up most of the winter budget, but we are still under budget for the year.”

Elsewhere in Westmoreland County, some salt budgets have spiked.

Supervisors in rural Unity and Derry townships saw a sharp increase in salt consumption this winter.

According to Supervisor Dave Slifka, Derry spent $105,428 on road salt this season, up from $54,330 in 2016-17 — even with a carryover stock of 400 tons.

Derry's cost for additional anti-skid material increased from $3,600 to $7,500.

“We are worse off this year because of the freeze-and-thaw,” Slifka said. “It's done a lot of damage to the edges of our country roads. You're better off with bad weather that lasts two months than this up-and-down changing of temperatures.”

In Allegheny County, Monroeville's council agreed to draw an extra $1 million from its $8 million fund balance to address roads this summer, as a result of the winter damage.

Monroeville had a surplus of salt on store from past milder winters and didn't use all of the 6,000 tons it budgets for annually, municipal Manager Timothy Little said.

A 50 percent increase in cold patch material has been needed to patch potholes, he said.

Bell said the larger issue for Murrysville's public works crews this winter has been the rain and wind.

“We found we were cleaning up a lot of fallen trees and dealing with a lot of complaints about running water,” he said. “The residents and my crew did an outstanding job once again this year.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar. Staff writer Jeff Himler contributed to this report.

