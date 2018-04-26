Historical society will begin offering guided tours of Murrysville cabin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Murrysville Historical Preservation Society is offering guided tours of the historic Hoey/Hoy-Staymates Cabin and property with society members in period clothing.

They are available on the third Sunday of the month from May 20 to Oct. 21, from 1 to 4 p.m.

The small two-story log cabin has played a unique role in Murrysville's history.

The house, with an addition built prior to 1830, is located about 30 yards south of historic Forbes Road. It may have served as a rest stop for early settlers traveling west, and it has been referred to as a “blockhouse,” used in defense against Native American attacks in those days.

Samuel Hoy (Hoey) originally owned the land along Forbes Road where the Staymates cabin is located. The property was passed to James and Ann Hoy in 1814. In 1852, it was purchased by William Staymates, a descendent of Philip Steinmetz, a Prussian immigrant who served under Washington during the Revolutionary War.

William's son, Samuel James Staymates, married Ellen Elizabeth “Lizzie” Deckar in 1887. Their 12 children were raised in the little log cabin. Unfortunately, Samuel died in 1907 before their youngest child, Robert, was born.

At the age of 18, their oldest child, Bessie Iola Staymates, was already teaching at the Dible School, three miles south of Murrysville, where she had 14 students and received a $35 monthly salary. Upon her father's untimely death, Bessie was forced to assume the role of family breadwinner.

In 1908, when a school was built on the Clark Farm a mile west of Export along the Northern Turnpike, she went there to teach. Bessie Staymates also taught at Newlonsburg, Murrysville, Hills, Lauffer, White Valley (as principal) and as principal at Sardis, where she concluded her distinguished career in 1955.

During her 50 years of teaching, Bessie Staymates held three positions outside what was then Franklin Township. In 1915, she taught at Denmark Manor; she was assistant supervisor at Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Pittsburgh, and also taught at the Fort Pitt School in Jeannette. She was a well-known and respected teacher and principal throughout the region.

The Staymates family owned the property from 1852 to 1972; the land was farmed until the early 1900s. Bessie Staymates lived her entire life in the log house along old Forbes Road. She spent more time than anyone else exploring the local section of the road and its surroundings, and insisted to her death that Washington's Camp was located on the Staymates family farm.

When she passed away in 1972, “Miss Bessie” willed the Staymates Farm to the Westmoreland County Girl Scouts. In 1977, the log house, barn and remaining seven acres of land were acquired by Murrysville and the property became part of the municipal park system.

The cabin is at 4515 Round Top Road just off of School Road South in Murrysville.

For more, email jstempfer@comcast.net or call 724-327-6942.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar. Former staff writer Bob Cupp contributed to this report.