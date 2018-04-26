Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Photos: Science Night at Heritage Elementary in Murrysville

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, April 26, 2018, 10:48 p.m.
Leo Buchan flies the foamboard airplane he created at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
Submitted photo
Leo Buchan flies the foamboard airplane he created at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
FR Robotics team member Michael Rossi stands by his team's robot as it lifts a block high off the gymnasium floor at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
Submitted photo
FR Robotics team member Michael Rossi stands by his team's robot as it lifts a block high off the gymnasium floor at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
Reese Rothrauff and Bobby Capanna watch as the laser cutter cuts out the pieces for airplanes they designed at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
Submitted photo
Reese Rothrauff and Bobby Capanna watch as the laser cutter cuts out the pieces for airplanes they designed at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
Mike Lancaster and his children David and Riley use pipettes to squirt vinegar into baking soda to make it fizz at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
Submitted photo
Mike Lancaster and his children David and Riley use pipettes to squirt vinegar into baking soda to make it fizz at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
Franklin Regional student Nina Huczko and kindergartener Brett Novotny discover the explosive power of solid dry ice carbon dioxide at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
Submitted photo
Franklin Regional student Nina Huczko and kindergartener Brett Novotny discover the explosive power of solid dry ice carbon dioxide at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
Brayden Hredzak watches carefully as he learns how to make a circuit 'bug' using batteries and LEDs at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.
Submitted photo
Brayden Hredzak watches carefully as he learns how to make a circuit 'bug' using batteries and LEDs at Heritage Elementary's Science Night on April 19, 2018.

Updated 3 hours ago

Heritage Elementary held their annual Family Science Night on April 19.

Franklin Regional High School student members of the Science National Honor Society helped Heritage students with science experiments and demonstrations, including explosive chemical reactions and building circuits.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me