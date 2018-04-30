Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville residents can get landfill permits for municipal clean-up week in mid-May

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, April 30, 2018, 2:09 p.m.
Murrysville residents can pick up permits to haul waste to the Valley Landfill during Municipal Clean-Up Week, which starts May 14, 2018.
Updated 3 hours ago

Murrysville officials will issue permit passes to residents for a municipal spring clean-up week in mid-May.

Murrysville residents can take items to the Valley Landfill on Pleasant Valley Road from May 14 to 18, 2018, between 6 a.m. and 3 p.m. and May 19 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Permit passes will be available from April 2 through May 11, 2018, at the Reception Desk, 4100 Sardis Road, Murrysville. Residents should note:

One permit pass per household. Proof of residency must be presented to the municipal receptionist.

One car or pick-up truck load per household. No trailers may be attached to a car or pick-up truck to haul items. Trailers will not be permitted to enter the landfill.

Absolutely no commercial contractors and/or trucks will be admitted to the landfill to dispose of items. Clean-up Week is for residential items only.

The following items are not permitted: No electronics, including TVs, computers, computer monitors; no tires; no batteries; no appliances with or without Freon such as air conditioners, refrigerators, de-humidifiers, etc.; no items containing liquids such as paint, oil or gas; no hazardous waste items; no pesticides; no free-flowing liquids; no whole trees or tree trunks; no large logs or tree stumps; no brush or tree limbs; no mercury containing items; no items containing the pesticide and disinfectant pentachlorophenol or PCP.

The following items are permitted: Shingles, drywall, bathtubs, windows, cement block, patio stones, railroad ties, timber (treated or untreated), furniture.

This will be the only landfill clean-up event held this year for Murrysville residents.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

