Delmont library will host 'Star Wars'-themed day on May 5

When it comes to naming “Star Wars”-themed celebrations in a clever way, “May the Fourth (of May) Be With You” was always the go-to.

The Delmont Public Library, however, is turning to the dark side with its “Revenge of the Fifth” event on Saturday, May 5, 2018. The name is a play on “Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith,” the final entry in George Lucas's prequel trilogy.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., library visitors can receive a free “Star Wars”-related item if they:

• Check out any five items from the library.

• Wear “Star Wars” clothing.

• Take a picture with the library's “Star Wars” green-screen galaxy background.

Posting the photo to a social media site will get visitors a second item.

There is no cost to attend and no registration required. The library will be serving refreshments throughout the day.

For more, call 724-468-5329 or see DelmontLibrary.org .

