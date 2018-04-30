Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Murrysville

Delmont library will host 'Star Wars'-themed day on May 5

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, April 30, 2018, 2:42 p.m.
Dressed as Darth Vader during a Star Wars-themed 'Jedi training' program at the Delmont Public Library, volunteer Kirstin Vinton surprises the children who gathered to participate in the various activities in 2016. The library will host 'Revenge of the Fifth,' a day of similarly themed activities, on Saturday, May 5, 2018.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Updated 3 hours ago

When it comes to naming “Star Wars”-themed celebrations in a clever way, “May the Fourth (of May) Be With You” was always the go-to.

The Delmont Public Library, however, is turning to the dark side with its “Revenge of the Fifth” event on Saturday, May 5, 2018. The name is a play on “Star Wars III: Revenge of the Sith,” the final entry in George Lucas's prequel trilogy.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., library visitors can receive a free “Star Wars”-related item if they:

• Check out any five items from the library.

• Wear “Star Wars” clothing.

• Take a picture with the library's “Star Wars” green-screen galaxy background.

Posting the photo to a social media site will get visitors a second item.

There is no cost to attend and no registration required. The library will be serving refreshments throughout the day.

For more, call 724-468-5329 or see DelmontLibrary.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

