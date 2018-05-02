Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Memorial Day car cruise in Murrysville will benefit multiple charities

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 9:45 p.m.
Mother of Sorrows Church in Murrysville will host a May 28, 2018, car cruise to benefit two charities.

Mother of Sorrows Church will host a Memorial Day car cruise whose proceeds will benefit both veteran and child-cancer charities.

It will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 28, with a special “Memorial Day Salute to Honor Our Veterans” at 1 p.m.

Dash plaques will go to the first 120 cars, and 17 trophies will be awarded beginning at 3:30 p.m.

The afternoon will also include a 50/50 drawing and door prizes along with food, refreshments, a DJ and a display of military vehicles.

Proceeds will benefit the Veterans PA Hero Fund and the Genre's Kids With Cancer Fund .

For more, call 724-325-4235 or email DTMajewski@aol.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

