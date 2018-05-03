Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville Parks & Rec will host geo-caching event on Saturday

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 3, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
April Hawkey, an Army Corps of Engineers park ranger, shows one of the geocache boxes that were stashed in Crooked Creek Park during a 2012 geocaching event. A 'Geo-Cache Adventure' will take place Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Murrysville.
Louis B. Ruediger | For the Tribune-Review
April Hawkey, an Army Corps of Engineers park ranger, shows one of the geocache boxes that were stashed in Crooked Creek Park during a 2012 geocaching event. A 'Geo-Cache Adventure' will take place Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Murrysville.

Activate the GPS and head to Murrysville this weekend as the municipality's Parks and Recreation Commission hosts a "Geo-Cache Adventure" from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Geo-caching is a modern form of treasure hunting using Global Positioning System (GPS) technology to locate items hidden all over the world using coordinates or other navigational techniques.

Geo-cache containers, or "caches," have been hidden throughout 16 parks and points of interest throughout the municipality.

Participants will get a quick crash course in geo-caching, including how to log found items through the Geocaching.com website, and then set out in search of caches.

Participation is free. RSVP by emailing momrecreation@murrysville.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

