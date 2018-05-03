Murrysville Parks & Rec will host geo-caching event on Saturday
Updated 4 hours ago
Activate the GPS and head to Murrysville this weekend as the municipality's Parks and Recreation Commission hosts a "Geo-Cache Adventure" from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Geo-caching is a modern form of treasure hunting using Global Positioning System (GPS) technology to locate items hidden all over the world using coordinates or other navigational techniques.
Geo-cache containers, or "caches," have been hidden throughout 16 parks and points of interest throughout the municipality.
Participants will get a quick crash course in geo-caching, including how to log found items through the Geocaching.com website, and then set out in search of caches.
Participation is free. RSVP by emailing momrecreation@murrysville.com .
