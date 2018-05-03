Volunteers sought for American Legion's 'Flags Over Murrysville' project

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Since the early 1990s, people have been patting Bob McKenna on the back when he and a group of American Legion members and volunteers install 340 U.S. flags along Route 22.

“People would say, ‘Hey Bob, those flags look really great. If you ever need a hand, just give me a call,'” McKenna said.

So in 2005, when it was becoming difficult to field enough Kiwanis Club members who were able to walk the 2½ miles to install the “Flags Over Murrysville” project, McKenna headed straight to the phone.

“I called all of them,” he said.

McKenna is seeking additional volunteers to help place the flags this year, in a few days for the primary elections, and later this month for Memorial Day weekend. In all, the flags are put up and taken down about 10 times per year.

“We have four cars on the highway,” McKenna said. “A vehicle with a hitch, that tows a trailer with the flags, and a follow car, for each side of the highway. We also have a Murrysville police car that goes along with us. They've been really terrific over the years.”

Individuals and businesses sponsor the flags for $25, raising about $7,000 per year.

“We've raised between $150,000 and $175,000 over the past 27 years,” McKenna said.

The project originated with the former Murrysville Kiwanis Club. About five years ago, McKenna, who was a member, migrated the project to another organization, American Legion Post 711 where he has been a member the past 35 years.

“It's right up their alley,” he said.

Proceeds from flag sponsorships go to veteran charities, and are also used to help administer Legion programs in local schools.

McKenna associates the project with one of the proudest moments of his life.

“After 9/11 occurred, a few of the Kiwanis started talking, and we decided to round up the trucks and put the flags up,” he said.

The Friday after the World Trade Center attacks, McKenna and crew were putting the flags up along Route 22 during the national day of prayer declared by President George W. Bush.

“It was amazing walking down 22, because every car, truck and tractor trailer wasn't just honking,” he said. “They were laying on their horns. It was like a New York City street, and it just fired everybody up so much.”

They left the flags up until Veterans Day of 2001, three months, “knowing it was going to ruin them because of the exposure,” he said. “We mentioned that in the newspaper, and people immediately started sending in money. We ended up with more than $3,000 within a week or so to replace the flags.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact McKenna at 412-334-4496 or bobmcpeople@comcast.net .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.