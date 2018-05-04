Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

'The prince is throwing a ball!': Franklin Regional students prepare to stage 'Cinderella'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, May 4, 2018, 6:15 p.m.
Above, Cinderella (Dani Price) pours tea for her stepmother (Emily Stroup) as her stepsisters (Natasha Hickey and Elaina Ciecierski) make demands. Franklin Regional Middle School students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the school's Little Theater, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, Cinderella (Dani Price) pours tea for her stepmother (Emily Stroup) as her stepsisters (Natasha Hickey and Elaina Ciecierski) make demands. Franklin Regional Middle School students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the school's Little Theater, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Dani Price will play the role of Cinderella in Franklin Regional Middle School's production of the classic folk tale. It will be at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Dani Price will play the role of Cinderella in Franklin Regional Middle School's production of the classic folk tale. It will be at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Cinderella's stepmother, Emily Stroup, talks to her daughters during rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Cinderella's stepmother, Emily Stroup, talks to her daughters during rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Cinderella's stepmother, Emily Stroup, rehearses her lines at a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Cinderella's stepmother, Emily Stroup, rehearses her lines at a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Townsfolk listen as the Herald (Creeden Baumgartner) announces that 'the Prince is having a ball' during a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Townsfolk listen as the Herald (Creeden Baumgartner) announces that 'the Prince is having a ball' during a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
From the left, Cinderella's stepsisters Portia (Elaina Ciecierski) and Joy (Natasha Hickey) react to the news of the Prince's ball during a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
From the left, Cinderella's stepsisters Portia (Elaina Ciecierski) and Joy (Natasha Hickey) react to the news of the Prince's ball during a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Townsfolk react to the news of the Prince's ball during a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Townsfolk react to the news of the Prince's ball during a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
The Herald (Creeden Baumgartner) announces the Prince's ball during a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
The Herald (Creeden Baumgartner) announces the Prince's ball during a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 4, 2018. Middle school students will stage 'Cinderella' at 7 p.m., May 10 and 11 at the middle school, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Updated 3 hours ago

Franklin Regional Middle School students will transport audiences to the land of castles, princes and glass slippers next weekend as they present “Cinderella” on May 10 and 11 in Murrysville.

The classic folk story, whose origins can be traced back as far as China's Tang Dynasty according to The Ancient History Encyclopedia website, will be staged at 7 p.m. on May 10 and 11 at the middle school's Little Theater, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me