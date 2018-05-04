Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Franklin Regional high school choir brings home 3 awards from Nashville competition

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Friday, May 4, 2018, 8:00 p.m.
Above, the Franklin Regional Senior High School Choir poses for a photo during the Worldstrides Onstage Music Festival, held in April 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.
Submitted photo
Above, the Franklin Regional Senior High School Choir poses for a photo during the Worldstrides Onstage Music Festival, held in April 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.
Above, the Franklin Regional Senior High School Choir poses for a photo during the Worldstrides Onstage Music Festival, held in April 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.
Submitted photo
Above, the Franklin Regional Senior High School Choir poses for a photo during the Worldstrides Onstage Music Festival, held in April 2018 in Nashville, Tenn.

Updated 56 minutes ago

Franklin Regional Senior High School choir students came home with three awards from the Worldstrides Onstage Music Festival, held last month in Nashville.

Students and director Kelly Newsted brought back the Gold First Place Award in their class of 2A, the Adjudicator Award, presented to groups with an average score of 95 percent or higher, and the Outstanding Choral Group Award, given to the highest-scoring choir regardless of category.

As part of the festival, choir students participated in festival performance, competition, and an onstage clinic with one of the festival judges.

Students earned an average score of 98 percent on a 100-point scoring system, and also earned an invitation to participate in the Worldstrides Youth Chorus, which will be held at Carnegie Hall in New York City during the 2019-20 school year.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me