Franklin Regional high school choir brings home 3 awards from Nashville competition
Updated 56 minutes ago
Franklin Regional Senior High School choir students came home with three awards from the Worldstrides Onstage Music Festival, held last month in Nashville.
Students and director Kelly Newsted brought back the Gold First Place Award in their class of 2A, the Adjudicator Award, presented to groups with an average score of 95 percent or higher, and the Outstanding Choral Group Award, given to the highest-scoring choir regardless of category.
As part of the festival, choir students participated in festival performance, competition, and an onstage clinic with one of the festival judges.
Students earned an average score of 98 percent on a 100-point scoring system, and also earned an invitation to participate in the Worldstrides Youth Chorus, which will be held at Carnegie Hall in New York City during the 2019-20 school year.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.