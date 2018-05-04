Delmont Girl Scout earns Gold Award with library social-media project
Updated 9 hours ago
Noteworthy: Bogler will be recognized May 20 at a Gold Award Court of Awards ceremony after earning the Girl Scouts Gold Award for a two-year project she organized at the Delmont Public Library.
Age: 18
Residence: Delmont
Education: Senior at Franklin Regional Senior High School.
Background: Bogler has been a Girl Scout for the past 11 years with Troop 22121. Beginning in May 2016, she worked with Delmont library officials to raise their social media profile, creating Twitter and Instagram accounts and beefing up the library's existing Facebook page. She also created social-media activities for the library's summer reading program, and held seminars on social-media safety, both for young people and seniors who are starting out on social-media services. Bogler has been a longtime patron of the library, and in the future plans to attend Duquesne University's School of Nursing. She will receive her Gold Award at a ceremony held at the Chestnut Ridge Golf Resort in Blairsville.
Quote: “Today, everyone's on social media and they can gain a lot more popularity and active patrons at the library, especially now that they're raising money for a new library across the street. This is a perfect time to raise their social media profile. The library also has a summer reading program, and we wanted to incorporate Instagram into that: the kids go to events, post something on Instagram about it, and they can win prizes.”
— Patrick Varine