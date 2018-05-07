Applications due soon for Franklin Regional's Joseph Leftwich Memorial Scholarship

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Applications for the $500 Joseph C. Leftwich Memorial Scholarship are due by May 16 in the Franklin Regional School District.

Named in memory of former administrator Joseph Leftwich, who died after a five-year battle with cancer in 2006, the scholarship is given annually to an eighth-grade student.

Leftwich spend nearly three decades with the district, first as a reading teacher, then a middle-school principal and finally as the district's director of instructional services and public relations.

Applications are available from the administrative office at Franklin Regional Middle School, 4660 Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville.

The winner will be announced at the eighth-grade award ceremony held at the end of the school year. The scholarship will be awarded upon the student's graduation.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.