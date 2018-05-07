FR middle-schoolers prepare for statewide National History Day competition

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A group of Franklin Regional Middle School students will head to the National History Day state finals this weekend.

For the second year, the entire 7th grade class spent the first semester of the 2017-18 school year reading, researching, writing, and analyzing a topic of their choice. The project that students selected was required to explain how the event or topic demonstrated this year's National History Day theme, “Conflict and Compromise in History.”

The following students will advance to the state finals after placing first in their designated category:

• Documentary: First place, Briana Mocharko (Ellis Island Immigration); second place, Aidan Bunker and Jesse Owens (The Buckeye Bullet); and third place, Declan Van Soest (Bringing Back the Bison)

• Exhibit Board: First place, Chloe Zucco (Chinese Exclusion Act: Compromise by Conflict); second place, Lexa Yankauskas (The All-American Girls Professional Baseball; third place, Reid Tiskus (Division of Berlin after World War II); fourth place, Yashvi Rastogi (Andrew Carnegie: The Homestead Steel Strike); and fifth place, Alexandra Toniolo (Marie Curie: Facing the Odds)

• Group Exhibit Board: First place, Gabby Azzavello and Lexie Graves (Nelson Mandela); and second place, Gabby Bearly and Kayla Vance (Desmond Doss)

• Historical Paper: First place, Chrissa Baldy (Salem: Accusing the Innocent); second place, Colton Mauser (The Power War); and third place, Alex Tabacca (Magna Carta: The Treaty of Peace)

• Performance: First Place, Gianna Carter (A Trip to the Bijou) and first place, Celia Bayer (Bobby Fischer: Pawn and King)

• Group Performance: First place, Brooke Heron, Riley Phillips, and Olivia Donkin (An Opened Door for Women)

• Group Websites: First place, Billy Christafano, Domenic DePaulo, Michael Manges, Carli Ramchandran, and Tait Ramchandran (Prohibition, Let's Toast to the Dry Era); second place, Jillian Painter and Peyton Cohen (The Stamp Act: No Taxation without Representation); third place, Christina Putignaro and Abby Heron (Title IX: A Fight for Women's Equality in Sports)

• Website: First place, Heather Guzik (The Closest Encounter with a Nuclear War); second place, Alexis Beard (A Local Conflict: The Creation of the Woodland Hills School District); third place, Lexie Patberg (Mary Jackson); fourth place, Tai Thomasson (The Battle for Instant Photography); and fifth place, Praneel Varshney (Henrietta Lacks: Bioethics Changes the Medical Field Forever)

Middle schooler Celia Bayer said she enjoyed doing her research on chess champion Bobby Fischer.

“It's a cool to spend so much time learning about something,” Bayer said. “You feel like you know the topic inside and out and like you are an expert on it.”

