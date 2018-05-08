Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Delmont author publishes latest mystery, 'The Next Town Over'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 6:09 p.m.
Above, the cover art for Nathan (DiLeo) Urban's latest mystery novel, 'The Next Town Over.'
Submitted artwork
Author Nathan Urban of Delmont.
Submitted photo
Delmont author Nathan Urban dives back into the mysterious — and the murderous — in his latest novel, “The Next Town Over.”

Urban — writing under the pen name Nathan DiLeo — set his newest story in another fictional Pennsylvania locale, this time in a town called Beaumont Springs on the shores of Lake Erie.

The brutal killings of two of the town's most popular citizens sends homicide detective James Donello on a quest for justice, even if it comes at the expense of his marriage and career.

Urban's degree in criminal justice and a one-time goal of becoming an FBI profiler has helped inform his writing over the years.

“I read countless books on a variety of criminals from serial killers and con artists to gangsters and terrorists,” he said while discussing his previous novel, 2017's “ Nautical Cove .”

“On the other side of the law, the police officer and criminal investigator were as equally fascinating to me. Their dedication and dogged methods in their quest for justice for victims of criminal acts is incredibly inspiring,” he said.

“The Next Town Over” is available at Amazon.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

