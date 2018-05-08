Memorial ride, picnic for Delmont resident set for May 20

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The third annual Jeff Behr Memorial Bike Ride and Picnic is set for May 20 in Delmont.

Behr, a resident of the borough, died in a 2016 skiing accident , colliding with another skier at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

The annual event helps raise money for Behr's wife and three children.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. in Shields Park. Riders will depart at 9 a.m., down East Pittsburgh Street and Freeport Street to Athena Drive and onto the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.

Following the ride, a picnic lunch with games and fellowship is planned for Shields Farm.

This year, in addition to other community projects, “we hope to donate some of the proceeds to the Delmont Area Athletic Association,” said borough resident and event organizer Kelly Mazon. “They've been very generous with us the past two years.”

Behr was a former DAAA president.

Mazon said a box truck will be available for cyclists who do not want to make the trek back to Shields Farm, as well as a regular shuttle.

The cost is $25; children 12 and under can participate for free. The cost includes the picnic, ride, T-shirt and chance at a door prize. Extra T-shirts will be available for $10.

Checks can be made payable to the Behr Family Helping Fund.

For more, email kpysnik@comcast.net or see the event page on Facebook .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.