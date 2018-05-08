Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Memorial ride, picnic for Delmont resident set for May 20

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 10:12 p.m.
Participants in the second annual Jeff Behr Memorial Bike Ride and Picnic pose for a photo. This year's ride will take place May 20, 2018.
Submitted photo
Participants in the second annual Jeff Behr Memorial Bike Ride and Picnic pose for a photo. This year's ride will take place May 20, 2018.

The third annual Jeff Behr Memorial Bike Ride and Picnic is set for May 20 in Delmont.

Behr, a resident of the borough, died in a 2016 skiing accident , colliding with another skier at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

The annual event helps raise money for Behr's wife and three children.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. in Shields Park. Riders will depart at 9 a.m., down East Pittsburgh Street and Freeport Street to Athena Drive and onto the Westmoreland Heritage Trail.

Following the ride, a picnic lunch with games and fellowship is planned for Shields Farm.

This year, in addition to other community projects, “we hope to donate some of the proceeds to the Delmont Area Athletic Association,” said borough resident and event organizer Kelly Mazon. “They've been very generous with us the past two years.”

Behr was a former DAAA president.

Mazon said a box truck will be available for cyclists who do not want to make the trek back to Shields Farm, as well as a regular shuttle.

The cost is $25; children 12 and under can participate for free. The cost includes the picnic, ride, T-shirt and chance at a door prize. Extra T-shirts will be available for $10.

Checks can be made payable to the Behr Family Helping Fund.

For more, email kpysnik@comcast.net or see the event page on Facebook .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me