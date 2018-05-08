Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Rotary, Lions will install new welcome sign in Delmont

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 11:21 p.m.
Delmont Council President Andy Shissler holds up a mock-up of the new borough welcome sign for Delmont. The $3,000 sign was commissioned by the local Rotary and Lions clubs, and will be installed on May 19, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Delmont Council President Andy Shissler holds up a mock-up of the new borough welcome sign for Delmont. The $3,000 sign was commissioned by the local Rotary and Lions clubs, and will be installed on May 19, 2018.

Drivers on Route 66 north will see a new sign welcoming them to Delmont Borough in a few weeks.

The new sign, commissioned by the local Rotary and Lions clubs, will continue to tout the borough as the home of the “Christmas in Salem Crossroads” event, and will be erected in place of the existing sign, on Route 66 across from Barry Kelley's Auto Services.

“We have two of those signs,” Councilman Stan Cheyne said. “One of them was at (Route) 66 headed south in front of Fletcher's. One of them will likely go back there since the construction has completed.”

The existing sign will be relocated, possibly to East Pittsburgh Street near Shields Farm for drivers heading into Delmont from Salem Township, “but we need to confirm both of those locations,” Cheyne said.

The new sign will be installed on May 19.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me