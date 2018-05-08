Rotary, Lions will install new welcome sign in Delmont

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Drivers on Route 66 north will see a new sign welcoming them to Delmont Borough in a few weeks.

The new sign, commissioned by the local Rotary and Lions clubs, will continue to tout the borough as the home of the “Christmas in Salem Crossroads” event, and will be erected in place of the existing sign, on Route 66 across from Barry Kelley's Auto Services.

“We have two of those signs,” Councilman Stan Cheyne said. “One of them was at (Route) 66 headed south in front of Fletcher's. One of them will likely go back there since the construction has completed.”

The existing sign will be relocated, possibly to East Pittsburgh Street near Shields Farm for drivers heading into Delmont from Salem Township, “but we need to confirm both of those locations,” Cheyne said.

The new sign will be installed on May 19.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.