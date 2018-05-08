Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Delmont officials may take out loan to expand summer paving program

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 8, 2018, 11:48 p.m.

Delmont officials may take advantage of an unusual dip in raw-material prices to beef up their summer road-paving program.

Originally budgeted at $199,000, borough officials may consider taking out an $80,000 loan to get more road work done this summer.

“If this is really a good time to do it and the prices are good, I think we should consider taking a loan and getting a lot of it done,” Councilman David Piper said.

“A lot” could include a West Pittsburgh Street from the Murrysville line to Harrison Avenue; East Pittsburgh Street from Overly Lane to the Salem Township line; Delmont Avenue between Fairview Avenue and School Street; a section of Fairview Avenue beginning at School Street; and Tollgate Lane.

The borough received bids on four work packages, ranging from work on West Pittsburgh Street only to a complete package of all five roads.

The lowest bidder, A. Liberoni of Plum, bid $260,865 for the complete package, a number that borough engineer Kevin Brett said reflects a drop in raw-material costs.

“Historically, we haven't seen prices this low,” Brett told council.

Council voted to explore taking out an $80,000 loan — which would be combined with $100,000 in state-supplied liquid fuels money and roughly $95,000 from the borough's general fund — and bring the bids back for a vote at its June 12 meeting.

Council President Andrew Shissler said expanding the program means it would be another three years before the borough could save up enough money for another round of paving.

“I'm not excited about borrowing money, but if we can save some money (on materials) and make citizens happy, I'm for it,” Piper said.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

