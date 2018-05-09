Delmont Y to close as part of YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh's bankruptcy reorganization

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

As part of its restructuring and recently announced bankruptcy filing, the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh will close its Delmont branch on Hollywood Boulevard at the end of June.

“The lease is ending there, so we just decided, with everything going on at the Y, it's not really mutually beneficial to continue,” said Pam Haley, YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh communications director.

The downtown Pittsburgh fitness facility on Fifth Avenue will close June 8 in a move that is expected to save $750,000 to $1 million a year, according to President and CEO Kevin Bolding.

Aside from the organization's steep annual deficits, the nonprofit owes more than 200 creditors between $10 million and $50 million, according to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The organization has about $75 million in assets.

The Delmont branch opened in June 2011.

“It was kind of a short-term fitness solution to sort of expand our presence while the Sampson YMCA (in Plum) was undergoing a multimillion-dollar expansion,” Haley said.

The Plum facility reopened in 2015 and is not scheduled to close as part of the Chapter 11 reorganization.

Making the decision to close the Delmont branch was a precursor to the bankruptcy filing as well, according to Haley.

“We've been evaluating all our options so that the bankruptcy filing was kind of our last choice,” she said.

Most employees at the Delmont branch are part time, Haley said.

“Mostly, our part-time people work at multiple YMCAs, and they'll hopefully transition to other Ys,” she said. “We also encourage them to apply for any open position.”

The Delmont branch's final day of operation will be June 29.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.