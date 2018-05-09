Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Delmont Y to close as part of YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh's bankruptcy reorganization

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 6:48 p.m.
The Delmont YMCA on Hollywood Boulevard will close on June 29, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
The Delmont YMCA on Hollywood Boulevard will close on June 29, 2018.

Updated 4 minutes ago

As part of its restructuring and recently announced bankruptcy filing, the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh will close its Delmont branch on Hollywood Boulevard at the end of June.

“The lease is ending there, so we just decided, with everything going on at the Y, it's not really mutually beneficial to continue,” said Pam Haley, YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh communications director.

The downtown Pittsburgh fitness facility on Fifth Avenue will close June 8 in a move that is expected to save $750,000 to $1 million a year, according to President and CEO Kevin Bolding.

Aside from the organization's steep annual deficits, the nonprofit owes more than 200 creditors between $10 million and $50 million, according to the Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. The organization has about $75 million in assets.

The Delmont branch opened in June 2011.

“It was kind of a short-term fitness solution to sort of expand our presence while the Sampson YMCA (in Plum) was undergoing a multimillion-dollar expansion,” Haley said.

The Plum facility reopened in 2015 and is not scheduled to close as part of the Chapter 11 reorganization.

Making the decision to close the Delmont branch was a precursor to the bankruptcy filing as well, according to Haley.

“We've been evaluating all our options so that the bankruptcy filing was kind of our last choice,” she said.

Most employees at the Delmont branch are part time, Haley said.

“Mostly, our part-time people work at multiple YMCAs, and they'll hopefully transition to other Ys,” she said. “We also encourage them to apply for any open position.”

The Delmont branch's final day of operation will be June 29.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Related Content
YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh to close Downtown facility as part of bankruptcy reorganization
YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh has filed for bankruptcy protection from hundreds of creditors and will close its Downtown location next month to combat an annual ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me