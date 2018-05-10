Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville artist moves from graphite grays to bold, brilliant color in library exhibit

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
Artist Betty Trout of Murrysville poses for a photo at her featured exhibit in the Murrysville Community Library. The exhibit runs through the end of May.
Artist Betty Trout of Murrysville poses for a photo at her featured exhibit in the Murrysville Community Library. The exhibit runs through the end of May.
Above, 'Iris' by Betty Trout, part of a 2017 East Suburban Artists League exhibit at the Latrobe Art Center.
Above, 'Iris' by Betty Trout, part of a 2017 East Suburban Artists League exhibit at the Latrobe Art Center.

Murrysville artist Betty Trout is moving beyond shades of gray and into the wide world of color in her latest exhibit, “My Exploration of Color,” on display this month at the Murrysville Community Library.

Trout said she has always been comfortable creating with graphite pencil, but decided to begin exploring more with colors.

Trout moved to the Pittsburgh area in 2014, and began taking classes at both the Greensburg Art Center and the Pittsburgh Center for the Arts.

Included in the exhibit are pieces that have received judge's mentions (“Small Town NJ” and “Blooms by the Fence”) as well as pieces that juried Troit into the Pittsburgh Society of Arts (“Iris” and “Pamela”).

Trout is a member of the East Suburban Artists League, whose artists are regularly featured at the library's gallery.

The library is open from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

For more, see MurrysvilleLibrary.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

