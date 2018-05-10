Symphony East season-ending program will feature Carnegie Mellon vocalists
Updated 10 hours ago
The final Symphony East program of the season, to be held May 21 in Murrysville, will feature Carnegie Mellon University associate professor and Pittsburgh-area vocalist Claudia Benack.
A soprano for 20 years with the Pittsburgh Opera Theater, Benack has performed frequently with the Pittsburgh Opera, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Pennsylvania Opera Workshop and other opera companies.
Below, a recording of Gary Kline's cover of "Cheek to Cheek" featuring Benack:
The program will also feature six Carnegie Mellon students: senior Safiyah Harris, juniors Allison Ferebee and Hagen Oliveras, and sophomores Tristan Hernandez, Lauren Medina and Dan Bittner.
The 1 p.m. program will be at Redstone Highlands, 4951 Cline Hollow Road in Murrysville. A $10 donation is requested for adults who attend. Reservations are not required.
For more, see SymphonyEast.org/events .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.