Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Symphony East season-ending program will feature Carnegie Mellon vocalists

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 10, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Vocalist and Carnegie Mellon associate professor Claudia Benack.
Submitted photo
Vocalist and Carnegie Mellon associate professor Claudia Benack.

Updated 10 hours ago

The final Symphony East program of the season, to be held May 21 in Murrysville, will feature Carnegie Mellon University associate professor and Pittsburgh-area vocalist Claudia Benack.

A soprano for 20 years with the Pittsburgh Opera Theater, Benack has performed frequently with the Pittsburgh Opera, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, the Pennsylvania Opera Workshop and other opera companies.

Below, a recording of Gary Kline's cover of "Cheek to Cheek" featuring Benack:

The program will also feature six Carnegie Mellon students: senior Safiyah Harris, juniors Allison Ferebee and Hagen Oliveras, and sophomores Tristan Hernandez, Lauren Medina and Dan Bittner.

The 1 p.m. program will be at Redstone Highlands, 4951 Cline Hollow Road in Murrysville. A $10 donation is requested for adults who attend. Reservations are not required.

For more, see SymphonyEast.org/events .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me