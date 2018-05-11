Mother of Sorrows students show off writing skills at 'Author's Tea'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Maggie Thompson of Export likes the freedom that writing offers.

"I like that you can write any sentence that you want," said the 7-year-old, a student in one of two first-grade classrooms that hosted an "Author's Tea" on May 11 at Mother of Sorrows School in Murrysville.

From imagining they ran their own zoo to simply writing about what they do with their friends, students showed off their work for parents and talked a little about themselves.

"They came up with an idea for an original story," said first-grade teacher Carrie Malley. "And then we keep adding to it until they can come up with a complete story."

Students in both classes took turns reading their favorite page of the book, as well as a short "About the Author" section.

Christian Kallen, 8, said it was easy to name the biggest challenge in writing his book, "My Birthday Weekend."

"Writing big words," he said with a smile.

