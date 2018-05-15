Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Delmont residents now able to schedule pickups for e-waste, household hazardous waste

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Tim Parker and Steve Shaw weigh old paint cans during an e-waste recycling day Apr. 29 , 2017 at Richland Twp Municipal Building. Delmont residents now have the ability to arrange e-waste and household hazardous waste pickups through their trash hauler, Republic Services.
File photo
Delmont residents now have the ability to dispose of household hazardous waste and e-waste through direct pickups by Republic Services, according to borough Councilman Stan Cheyne.

The free service is available by calling Republic at 877-788-9400 and describing the items to be collected. A special kit and a collection date will be sent to residents with detailed instructions on packaging the items safely and securely.

Items are to be kept secure, rather than at the curb, until they are collected. The only exception is a single item weighing 50 pounds or more, such as a large television, Cheyne said.

A complete list of accepted and non-accepted items is available at the borough's website, as well as in a direct mailer sent to residents.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

