Murrysville

Murrysville, Monroeville police will raise money for Special Olympics with 'Cop on a Rooftop' this Friday

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
Murrysville police 'stake out' the Dunkin Donuts rooftop on Route 22 during 'Cop on a Rooftop' in 2017. This year's fundraiser for the Special Olympics will take place Friday, May 18, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Murrysville Police Officers Jeff Macintosh (left), Tom Hart, and Brian Sadlow, lead their team along Rt. 22 East during the annual Torch Run from Pittsburgh to State College to kick off the Special Olympics, as they prepare to pass the torch to a team of runners from the ATF and DEA at School Road in Murrysville, on Tuesday, May 30, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Updated 11 hours ago

If you see police atop the roof of the Murrysville Dunkin Donuts on Friday morning, do your best to avoid the stereotypical, cliched cop/donut jokes.

They're raising money for a good cause.

Officers from Murrysville and Monroeville will work to raise awarness — and donations — for the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 18.

This marks the second year that Pennsylvania police have joined officers from five other states in “staking out” Dunkin Donut rooftops to support Special Olympics.

“I think what's good is we're helping those in need in the community,” said Murrysville Police Chief Tom Seefeld during last year's event .

Patrons who donate to Special Olympics will receive a coupon for a free donut.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

