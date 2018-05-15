Murrysville, Monroeville police will raise money for Special Olympics with 'Cop on a Rooftop' this Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

If you see police atop the roof of the Murrysville Dunkin Donuts on Friday morning, do your best to avoid the stereotypical, cliched cop/donut jokes.

They're raising money for a good cause.

Officers from Murrysville and Monroeville will work to raise awarness — and donations — for the Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 18.

This marks the second year that Pennsylvania police have joined officers from five other states in “staking out” Dunkin Donut rooftops to support Special Olympics.

“I think what's good is we're helping those in need in the community,” said Murrysville Police Chief Tom Seefeld during last year's event .

Patrons who donate to Special Olympics will receive a coupon for a free donut.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.