Delmont seeks grant to upgrade Newhouse tennis courts

The old, worn-out tennis courts at Delmont's Newhouse Park could be in line for a makeover.

Borough officials plan to request nearly $190,000 from the state Department of Community & Economic Development to help pay for the project, which would require a local match of 15 percent - are a little more than $33,000. Council this month approved spending the local money.

Councilman Stan Cheyne said the borough would apply for one of DCED's Greenways, Trails and Recreation Program grants. A proposal will be submitted by the end of May.

“We probably won't find out for a couple months if we'll receive the grant,” Cheyne said.

Franklin Regional tennis coach Howard Fisher said he supports the project. His players use the high school's tennis courts for practices and matches, but updated courts in Delmont would provide an additional option.

“We have players in Delmont who have to travel to Murrysville to get access to courts,” Fisher said. “Needless to say, it would benefit community tennis players of all ages to upgrade the courts, and we support any initiative that would invite new players to a sport of a lifetime.”

Fisher suggested borough officials also look into grant funding from the U.S. Tennis Association.

A preliminary plan for the courts, prepared by borough engineers Lennon Smith Souleret, includes replacing the courts as well as adding a concrete sidewalk, steps and a handrail leading down to the courts and a small rain garden.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.