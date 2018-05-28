Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Japanese gardening the focus of Murrysville Woman's Club meeting in June

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, May 28, 2018, 8:48 a.m.
This undated photo provided by The Monacelli Press shows the Japanese Garden at Kykuit, the country retreat established by John D. Rockefeller in Sleepy Hollow, N.Y. The photo is featured in the book 'The Rockefeller Family Gardens: An American Legacy.' (Larry Lederman/The Monacelli Press via AP)
A Chatham University professor will explore Japanese gardening at the next Murrysville Garden Club meeting on June 7.

Adjunct professor Joshua Beblo , who holds a master's degree in landscape architecture from Penn State as well as a master's degree in education from Duquesne University will present a program on Japanese gardens, which combine the basic elements of plants, water, and rocks with simple, clean lines to create a tranquil retreat, according to Better Homes & Gardens magazine.

The club's meeting will be at 10 a.m. in the Murrysville Community Center at 3091 Carson Avenue in Murrysville.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

