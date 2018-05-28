Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville Swim Club sets swim-lesson dates

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, May 28, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
Karen Banze of Shaler teaches a group of children to swim at Crawford Swimming Pool in Kiwanis Park in Shaler. Officials at the Murrysville Swim Club will offer swim lessons this summer.
Louis Raggiunti | Tribune-Review
The Murrysville Swim Club will offer group swim lessons this summer over three separate sessions.

Sessions, for those ages 3 and older, will take place from 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. from June 25-29, and July 9-13, with a third session to be announced.

The cost is $35 for club members and $45 for non-members.

Sign-up sheets are posted on the bulletin board by the sign-in desk at the pool, 3518 North Hills Road in Murrysville.

Non-members can sign up in person or call 724-327-0713 to be placed on the list.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

