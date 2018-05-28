Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Photos: Observing Memorial Day in Delmont

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, May 28, 2018, 11:54 a.m.
The White Valley AMVETS rifle guard fires a three-round volley during the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Flags adorn veterans' headstones at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Members of the White Valley AMVETS Colorguard march during the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Families placed flowers at the graves of loved ones during the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Military and American flags are displayed on motorcycles outside the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Veterans watch the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Updated 5 hours ago

Twin Valley Cemetery was just one of several stops for the colorguard and rifleguard from the White Valley AMVETS on Monday, May 28, 2018, honoring the men and women who gave their lives in service to the military on the Memorial Day holiday.

The day included a parade in Export Borough, the reading of an honor roll at the American Legion in Export and the White Valley AMVETS in Murrysville, and ceremonies at five local cemeteries.

Click here for photos and video from other Westmoreland County events marking the Memorial Day holiday.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

