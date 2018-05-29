Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville golf tournament will benefit military charity Operation Homefront

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 3:21 p.m.
From the left, Ben Wilson and Eric Wrobleski of Center Independent Energy play through at the 2016 Petroleum Retailers and Auto Repair Association Golf Outing at the Meadowink Golf Course in Murrysville. The event raised nearly $4,500 for Operation Homefront, which provides support for struggling military families.
Submitted photo
The 27th annual Spring Golf Classic, which benefits the military charity Operation Homefront, is set for June 6 in Murrysville.

The par-72 Meadowink Golf Course will be the setting for the tournament, sponsored by the Pittsburgh-based Petroleum Retailers and the Auto Repair Association.

Operation Homefront assists military families during difficult financial times by providing food assistance, auto and home repair, vision care, travel and transportation, moving assistance, essential home items, and rent-free transitional housing for wounded veterans and their families, according to its website.

In 2016, the tournament raised about $4,500 for Operation Homefront.

Meadowink is at 4076 Bulltown Road in Murrysville.

For more, see OperationHomefront.org or MeadowinkGolf.com.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

