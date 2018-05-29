Murrysville golf tournament will benefit military charity Operation Homefront

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The 27th annual Spring Golf Classic, which benefits the military charity Operation Homefront, is set for June 6 in Murrysville.

The par-72 Meadowink Golf Course will be the setting for the tournament, sponsored by the Pittsburgh-based Petroleum Retailers and the Auto Repair Association.

Operation Homefront assists military families during difficult financial times by providing food assistance, auto and home repair, vision care, travel and transportation, moving assistance, essential home items, and rent-free transitional housing for wounded veterans and their families, according to its website.

In 2016, the tournament raised about $4,500 for Operation Homefront.

Meadowink is at 4076 Bulltown Road in Murrysville.

For more, see OperationHomefront.org or MeadowinkGolf.com.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.