Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Inclusive theater group takes a trip to the Hundred Acre Wood with Winnie the Pooh show

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 10:21 a.m.
Winnie the Pooh and Piglet
Disney
Winnie the Pooh and Piglet

Updated 5 hours ago

Parents and children will be whisked away to the Hundred Acre Wood on June 9 for “An Adventure with Winnie the Pooh.”

The Acting Up theater group, headed by Megan Nelson of Export, stages inclusive productions featuring actors of all ability levels. The group will present the show at 5 and 7:30 p.m., June 9 at First Presbyterian Church of Murrysville, at 3202 North Hills Road.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children.

For those attending the 5 p.m. show, a $10 donation will purchase a ticket to “Eeyore's Birthday” at 4 p.m., complete with birthday cake, ice cream, party games and favors.

Tickets are available at Acting-up.ticketleap.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me