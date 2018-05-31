Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Photos: Murrysville Medic One dive team trains in Armstrong County

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, May 31, 2018, 11:12 a.m.
Kyle Englert, Chad Clark, Mike Walsh from the Murrysville Medic One dive team prepare for a training session at a private lake in Armstrong County in late May. The team undertakes weekly training dives throughout the area.
Submitted photo
Kyle Englert, Chad Clark, Mike Walsh from the Murrysville Medic One dive team prepare for a training session at a private lake in Armstrong County in late May. The team undertakes weekly training dives throughout the area.
Murrysville Medic One diver Mike Walsh practices underwater search techniques during a late-May training session at a private lake in Armstrong County.
Submitted photo
Murrysville Medic One diver Mike Walsh practices underwater search techniques during a late-May training session at a private lake in Armstrong County.
Murrysville Medic One dive team member Mike Recklein prepares to head underwater.
Submitted photo
Murrysville Medic One dive team member Mike Recklein prepares to head underwater.
From the left, Mike Walsh, Kyle Englert, Murrysville Medic One Administrative Director Darrick Gerano and Mike Recklein work on dive training in late May at a private lake in Armstrong County.
Submitted photo
From the left, Mike Walsh, Kyle Englert, Murrysville Medic One Administrative Director Darrick Gerano and Mike Recklein work on dive training in late May at a private lake in Armstrong County.

Updated 5 hours ago

The Murrysville Medic One dive team held a training session last week at a private lake in Armstrong County.

The training included underwater search techniques, metal detecting and boat operations.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me