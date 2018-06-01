Summer road work begins in Murrysville
Murrysville public works officials have begun their summer paving program, starting with Apple Hill and Buena Vista drives, where milling and overlay work started late last week.
Work on Apple Hill Drive will take place from the municipal border to Manor Road. Work on Buena Vista Drive will take place between William Penn Highway and Bel Aire Drive.
The municipality budgeted $1.25 million for repaving projects this year.
Other roads on this summer's list include Ball Park Court, Bartlett Court, Bella Vista Court, Buckingham Court, Burnett Drive, Colonial Drive, Colorado Court, Dakota Street and Delaware Street.
Also on the list are Evans Road, Florida Street, Franklin Street, Ketchy Court, Lexington Court, Lexington Street, Logan Ferry Road, Pinecrest Court, Round Top Road, Sardis Road, Staymates Court and Tarr Hollow Road.
The work is expected to run through the end of August.
For more information and a list of roads being repaved, see Murrysville.com/murrysville-2018-overlay-projects .
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.