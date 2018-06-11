Export Summer Playground Program kicks off next week
Updated 3 hours ago
Export Borough's annual Summer Playground Program will kick off on June 18, giving local children a chance to spend a few mornings each week enjoying activities, games, arts and crafts.
The program is run by three staff members, who have all obtained clearances to work with and supervise children. It runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays through Aug. 10, and is open to children in kindergarten through fifth grade.
Parents can register children anytime on-site, and can also try a day without registering. The cost is $5 to register, and $1 per day, which includes lunch provided by the nearby Italian American Club.
The program is run from the Export Community Playground at the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Italy Road.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.