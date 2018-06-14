Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville playground program runs through July 27

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Thursday, June 14, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Murrysville Star
With temperatures soaring into the 90s for most of the week, Catey Helm beats the heat on a slippery slide. Helm was participating in Murrysville Recreation's 2013 playground program family night at Murrysville Community Park. This year's playground program runs through July 27, 2018.

The Murrysville Playground Program kicked off earlier this month and runs through July 27.

It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Registration is $15 on the first visit, and additional visits are $5 per day. Ten-visit discount cards can be purchased for $45.

The schedule is Mondays at Heritage Park, Tuesdays at Bear Hollow Park, Wednesdays at Murrysville Community Park, Thursdays at Townsend Park and Fridays at Sardis Park.

Children are asked to bring a bag lunch, water bottle and sunscreen.

For more, call 724-327-2100, ext. 115 or 131.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

