Murrysville

Franklin Regional school board adopts $58.3 million budget with 2.24-mill tax hike

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, June 18, 2018, 8:48 p.m.

Franklin Regional school board officials voted unanimously Monday night to approve a $58.3 million budget for 2018-19 that include a tax increase.

The budget calls for a 2.24-mill tax hike. It includes the payment of $2.3 million in debt service, and is about 3 percent larger than the 2017-18 budget.

For a home assessed at the district median of $34,340, the tax hike equates to an additional $77 per year.

Walter Cebulak of Murrysville was critical of the board's decision to raise taxes for the fifth year in a row.

“Constructing the budget as you do almost mandates that you ask for the maximum amount of tax increase this year,” Cebulak said. “So the people who object to this spending are not going to get any satisfaction.”

Since 2003, the district has raised property taxes every year except 2013-14. In that 15-year span, the millage rate increased from 70.57 to the current 93.62 mills. Cebulak is one of a group of residents who have criticized the district's rising tax rate as well as the decision to move forward with the conversion of the Sloan Elementary property into a two-building campus that will eventually house all of the district's elementary students.

A mill is slated to generate about $353,000 in the 2018-19 school year.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

