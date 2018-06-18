Samek resigns from Franklin Regional school board; high-school PTO president appointed to fill seat

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Franklin Regional school board member Gregg Neavin joked that he only ran for his board position because he wasn't able to clone fellow board member Jeremy Samek.

“If I could vote for him twice, I would,” Neavin said.

Neavin will not get another chance to vote for Samek, and when the board meets again in August, there will be a new face sitting to his right.

The board accepted Samek's resignation at its meeting Monday night. Samek is moving to eastern Pennsylvania as part of his job.

The board voted 8-0 to accept Samek's resignation — Samek abstained — and voted similarly to appoint Debra Wohlin of Murrysville to fill Samek's term, which runs through December 2019.

Board member Paul Scheinert said he'd have liked the board to undertake an interview process before appointing an interim member, “but with no meetings in July, that doesn't really seem possible.”

Wohlin served as president for the high school's Parent-Teacher Organization this past school year. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Samek urged both the board and community to work together in the years ahead.

“I know things have changed, especially with regard to a particular project,” he said, referencing the contention between some residents and the board surrounding the Sloan Elementary campus project.

“I know tempers have flared, but I would ask that all of us continue to treat each other civilly,” he said. “I believe that the people on this board, and the this community, have the best interests of the school district at heart.”

Board member Mark Kozlosky said Samek challenged fellow board members “to not make excuses and take action.”

“With the hard work that you do, and the consistency you show, you're a leader and you're an example for all of us,” Kozlosky said.

Samek was elected to the school board in the 2013 municipal elections alongside Neavin, Susan Ilgenfritz and George Harding.

The board's next regular meeting is set for 7:30 p.m., Aug. 6 in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.