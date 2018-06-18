Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Murrysville

Samek resigns from Franklin Regional school board; high-school PTO president appointed to fill seat

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, June 18, 2018, 9:18 p.m.
Former FR school board member Jeremy Samek.
File photo
Former FR school board member Jeremy Samek.

Updated 12 hours ago

Franklin Regional school board member Gregg Neavin joked that he only ran for his board position because he wasn't able to clone fellow board member Jeremy Samek.

“If I could vote for him twice, I would,” Neavin said.

Neavin will not get another chance to vote for Samek, and when the board meets again in August, there will be a new face sitting to his right.

The board accepted Samek's resignation at its meeting Monday night. Samek is moving to eastern Pennsylvania as part of his job.

The board voted 8-0 to accept Samek's resignation — Samek abstained — and voted similarly to appoint Debra Wohlin of Murrysville to fill Samek's term, which runs through December 2019.

Board member Paul Scheinert said he'd have liked the board to undertake an interview process before appointing an interim member, “but with no meetings in July, that doesn't really seem possible.”

Wohlin served as president for the high school's Parent-Teacher Organization this past school year. She could not be immediately reached for comment.

Samek urged both the board and community to work together in the years ahead.

“I know things have changed, especially with regard to a particular project,” he said, referencing the contention between some residents and the board surrounding the Sloan Elementary campus project.

“I know tempers have flared, but I would ask that all of us continue to treat each other civilly,” he said. “I believe that the people on this board, and the this community, have the best interests of the school district at heart.”

Board member Mark Kozlosky said Samek challenged fellow board members “to not make excuses and take action.”

“With the hard work that you do, and the consistency you show, you're a leader and you're an example for all of us,” Kozlosky said.

Samek was elected to the school board in the 2013 municipal elections alongside Neavin, Susan Ilgenfritz and George Harding.

The board's next regular meeting is set for 7:30 p.m., Aug. 6 in the Murrysville municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me