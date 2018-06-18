Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Apple Hill relives those 'Summer Nights' with next month's production of 'Grease'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, June 18, 2018, 10:39 p.m.
Submitted photo
Updated 11 hours ago

Rydell High's senior class of 1959 will hit the stage next month as Apple Hill Playhouse presents the classic musical “Grease.”

The 1971 musical, written by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey, follows a group of working-class teens and its songs recall the early days of rock'n'roll music.

The show opens at 7:30 p.m., July 12, with additional evening performances July 13, 14 and 19-21. There is a 2 p.m. matinee July 15.

Tickets are $15 for Thursday shows and $20 for Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows.

Additional dinner packages are available.

For more, see AppleHillPlayhouse.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

