Murrysville Swim Club using potluck 'Sip-N-Dip' dinners to recruit, retain members

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville Swim Club officials are hoping a little old-fashioned socializing and camaraderie can help boost their membership numbers.

After taking a break for several years, the club resurrected its “Sip-N-Dip” events, where member families take part in a potluck-style dinner and are able to bring non-member guests.

“We encourage our members to invite other families or guests who may be interested in checking out the club to see if it's something their family needs,” said swim club board member and publicity chair Robert Elchick.

Following the 2008 recession, membership at swim clubs throughout the region dipped, although several club officials said numbers began heading back up in 2014. Like many local clubs, however, Murrysville Swim Club has seen a decline in its membership numbers in recent years.

“With something like the (Sampson) YMCA opening up a new facility with year-round pool access, that has taken its toll on local clubs,” Elchick said. “We've seen our swim team go from a loaded schedule to losing groups like Plum Aqua Swim Club and some Monroeville teams.”

In recent years, Highlands Aqua Club in Penn Hills has closed, and the Plum Aqua Club was forced to close due to the ongoing widening of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Elchick said club officials are always looking to offer more to members, and the “Sip-N-Dip” nights are a way to try and add to the ranks.

“It's an opportunity to not just come and swim, but to share a meal with people and bring back the old-school kind of ‘let's sit down and talk to somebody,' which doesn't happen that often anymore,” she said.

For more, see MurrysvilleSwimClub.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.