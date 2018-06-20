Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Murrysville

Murrysville council will discuss Sloan 'elementary campus' traffic study at tonight's meeting

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, June 20, 2018, 11:21 a.m.
Sloan Elementary School on Sardis Road in Murrysville.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Murrysville officials will discuss their study of the Franklin Regional school district's study of traffic resulting from the proposed Sloan Elementary campus project.

As school-district officials detailed their plans to renovate Sloan Elementary, build a new elementary school on the same property and consolidate elementary operations onto one campus off Sardis Road, nearby residents have raised concerns about the additional traffic it would generate.

The district commissioned a traffic study, and Murrysville officials in turn contracted former municipal engineering firm Markosky Engineering to take a closer look at the study. That information will be presented at tonight's council meeting, set for 7 p.m. in the municipal building at 4100 Sardis Road.

Other notable items on the agenda include:

• A discussion about the municipality's pollution reduction plan, part of the state's requirements for communities with a municipal separate storm sewer system, or MS4.

• A presentation on “Re-Imagining Westmoreland County” from Sean Kertes, chief of staff for county Commissioner Charles Anderson. Members of Murrysville's business community received an update on the “Re-Imagining” initiative in April at a meeting of the Murrysville Economic & Community Development Corporation, which focused on attracting business and new investment in the county, and capitalizing on the technology boom that has helped transform the City of Pittsburgh in recent years.

• A resolution asking council to support efforts to build a new Pennsylvania Turnpike Interchange between exits 57 and 67, in the area of Route 130 in Penn Township.

For more, see Murrysville.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

