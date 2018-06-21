21st Century Cyber-Charter School's Murrysville branch holds commencement at WCCC

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“It's taken me twelve years of learning to realize that the end of high school is just the beginning of the rest of our lives,” said Zoe Brown. “We've all just completed the tutorial and now we're off to start the game.”

Brown was among sixteen students at the Murrysville branch of Pennsylvania's highest academically performing cyber-charter school who graduated earlier this month.

21st Century Cyber-Charter School, ranked first in the state based on standardized test scores and graduation rates, held its commencement ceremony June 7 at Westmoreland County Community College's Youngwood campus.

Brown and classmate Lucas Hudak were chosen by teachers as class commencement speakers.

Hudak encouraged fellow classmates to always pursue their goals, but also to recognize that sometimes, the goal changes, or the path to reach it is not what one might expect.

“The one thing we do have control of is our attitude toward the unexpected. So, I would like to end with a favorite saying of mine: ‘Amor fati.' It means ‘Love your fate,'” he said in his speech. “but remember to cherish every moment - the good and the bad - because we have a grand future ahead of us.”

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.