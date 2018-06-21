Murrysville Community Park buffer will help protect water quality in Steele's Run

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Murrysville officials are targeting late July to begin work on a natural buffer in Murrysville Community Park to maintain high water quality in Steele's Run.

Funded through multiple sources including a $50,000 state grant, $40,000 from two private donors and $25,000 from Dominion, which has an easement running through the park, the buffer will include more than 430 trees planted along the stream's banks.

The area is the source for Steele's Run, one of two high-quality streams in the municipality along with Haymaker Run.

The buffer will be located near the site of the property's original farmhouse. A stone root cellar is one of the historical remnants that can still be seen.

Public works crews will be tasked with building a new pavilion. Improvements are planned for the parking area including making it handicap-accessible. Plans are also in the works for a crushed-stone walking trail, an overlook area with benches and interpretive signs outlining the buffer's benefits, according to municipal Chief Administrator Jim Morrison.

Long-term, the municipality's goal is to connect the crushed-stone trail through an open field to an existing trail in the park's wetlands.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.