Ross promotes police sergeant to lieutenant

Ross commissioners voted unanimously to promote a township police sergeant to the post of lieutenant.

Sgt. Randy McAllister will fill the position that became vacant in February when Lt. Joseph Ley was appointed chief of police. Ley replaced Chief Robert Bellan, who retired in March.

McAllister scored highest among the five township officers who took the written and oral exam required for the position, according to Thomas G. Lawlor, chairman of Ross' civil service commission.

The written exam accounts for 70 percent of a candidate's total score and the oral exam counts for the remaining 30 percent, Lawlor said.

“Blind” test results are tabulated by an independent contractor, he said.

“At no time when he (the contractor) is scoring it does he know any particular candidate's name,” Lawlor said.

The Civil Service Commission then ranks the results and supplies the names of the top three scores to the board of commissioners for consideration.

McAllister received a combined score of 93.1. The second highest score was 88.1 and the third was 85.5.

McAllister, 46 and a Ross officer for 17 years, spent a decade as a detective and four years as a patrol sergeant.

As a lieutenant, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the 43-member department, which includes the chief, two lieutenants, seven sergeants, four detectives and 30 patrol officers.

