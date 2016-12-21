Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
North Hills

Ross promotes police sergeant to lieutenant
Tony LaRussa | Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, 9:00 p.m.

Updated 20 hours ago

Ross commissioners voted unanimously to promote a township police sergeant to the post of lieutenant.

Sgt. Randy McAllister will fill the position that became vacant in February when Lt. Joseph Ley was appointed chief of police. Ley replaced Chief Robert Bellan, who retired in March.

McAllister scored highest among the five township officers who took the written and oral exam required for the position, according to Thomas G. Lawlor, chairman of Ross' civil service commission.

The written exam accounts for 70 percent of a candidate's total score and the oral exam counts for the remaining 30 percent, Lawlor said.

“Blind” test results are tabulated by an independent contractor, he said.

“At no time when he (the contractor) is scoring it does he know any particular candidate's name,” Lawlor said.

The Civil Service Commission then ranks the results and supplies the names of the top three scores to the board of commissioners for consideration.

McAllister received a combined score of 93.1. The second highest score was 88.1 and the third was 85.5.

McAllister, 46 and a Ross officer for 17 years, spent a decade as a detective and four years as a patrol sergeant.

As a lieutenant, he will oversee the day-to-day operations of the 43-member department, which includes the chief, two lieutenants, seven sergeants, four detectives and 30 patrol officers.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.