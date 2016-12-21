Millvale Library site of kids environmental program

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Millvale's EcoDistrict Plan is coming to life for kids with a weekly program at Millvale Community Library run by a local graduate student.

Nurture Nature: An EcoDistrict Family Camp, was created by Pittsburgh Schweitzer Fellow Amanda Hagl as an educational component of the EcoDistrict plan.

While the EcoDistrict plan touches some on public health, Hagl wanted to bring that out and connect it more deeply to environmental components like air quality, energy and water. Hagl is a physician's assistant graduate student at Duquesne University.

“I feel like in society there's not enough discussion going on and there's a separation between environmental science and medicine” she said. “It's about getting people to realize that not only is my health affected by what I eat and how much I exercise, but I'm also affected by air quality and the type of energy I use.”

The weekly program, which runs most Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the library, is free and open to children of any ages and their families. The first 6-week session focused on air quality and included activities where children made air purifiers out of HEPA filters and box fans and made green household cleaning products. They also learned about how to use radon testers to test for the radioactive gas in their homes.

“It was really exciting to see the kids excited and making connections,” Hagl said.

Hagl just began a session that will last through January focusing on energy. She hopes to incorporate tabletop activity kits created by the Pittsburgh Climate and Urban Systems Partnership. The kits are similar to board games and allow players to explore local climate change impacts and solutions.

They'll also discuss and have activities on household energy efficiency, how different types of energy production affect the environment and how all these things affect your health, Hagl said.

“Amanda brings a wonderful resource to the library and she's providing programming that we wouldn't have the capacity to provide otherwise,” said Millvale Community Library executive director Lisa Seel.

Seel said the library does not have staffing or expertise within the staff to provide such programming, so having Hagl come in to share her knowledge has been invaluable.

Hagl is in her last year of a five-year combined bachelor-master's program to become a physician's assistant at Duquesne University. In addition to running this program at Millvale Community Library, she is also going through medical rotations.

Hagl said she's always been interested in the connection between environmental science and public health, but couldn't find a way to connect it until she became a Schweitzer fellow.

The Albert Schweitzer Fellowship, named after the famed physician and humanitarian, allows graduate students to run community-based prevention and intervention projects that address chronic health issues and social determinants of health like poverty, the environment and education.

While Hagl plans to take a break over the holidays, she will start her weekly Nurture Nature program back up in January and run it through the spring. A schedule can be found on Millvale Community Library's Facebook page under “Events” or on the library's website at millvalelibrary.org.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributor.