West View adopts 2017 budget with no tax hike

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

West View's 2017 budget is a near mirror image of this year's spending plan — including a property tax rate that remains at the same level for the fourth consecutive year.

The budget adopted this month leaves the 5.4-mill real estate tax rate unchanged, which means the owner of a property with an assessed value of $100,000 will continue to pay $540 a year to fund borough operations.

Expenditures in next year's budget are $200,000 more than the income expected, but the difference doesn't mean the borough will be in the hole.

“The Perry Highway and Highland Avenue road work was slated to be done by this October, but there were some legal agreements we needed with property owners that delayed the start of construction, so we had to put it off until spring,” said Bruce Fromlak, borough manager. “The money to pay for the work was borrowed through a low-interest state loan, so we simply transferred it as a fund balance into next year.”

The intersection is owned by PennDOT, but it was not on the agency's list of projects, according to the manager. Borough officials felt the improvements are needed, so they obtained a 1.6 percent loan from the state to do the work.

When completed, the intersection will have a dedicated lane for northbound motorists turning left onto Highland Avenue, and a right-turning lane from Highland onto Perry Highway.

Borough officials anticipate revenues in 2017 of slightly more than $3.6 million, which includes nearly $1.62 million from property taxes and $829,000 from the earned income tax, which are the borough's two largest sources of local income. Another $132,000 will be generated from the mercantile, business privilege and local service taxes. The borough also expects to take in about $78,000 from fees and fines.

The 2017 budget also includes $250,000 for street paving, which is $25,000 more than was earmarked this year.

Major purchases include a street sweeper to replace the aging unit now being used. The new sweeper, which will be obtained through a lease with the option to buy, will cost $183,000 after the borough receives a $35,000 trade-in for its street sweeper.

The borough also plans to buy a $40,000 “heated asphalt box” that will allow road millings to be mixed with chemicals on site to create a hot patching compound that is used to fill potholes and make other small repairs on roads, Fromlak said.

Purchasing pre-mixed hot patching material can result in waste because it often begins setting during the time it takes to bring it from the asphalt plant to the borough, he said.This year, the borough paved about 1.14 miles of roadways. The plan for next year is to resurface about 1.37 miles or roads, the manager said.

Next year's budget also includes money to provide 3 percent wage increases for the borough's 21 full-time employees.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com.