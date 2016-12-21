St. Barnabas shares plans for Treesdale Manor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

St. Barnabas plans to use the Treesdale Manor as a recreational facility, representatives told Pine supervisors this month.

St. Barnabas Land Trust, Inc. is seeking conditional use approval for a private recreation facility and public and semi public use for the former Trees property at 640-660 Warrendale Road. They also submitted a land development application, which happens when an entity is proposing to make improvements or build on a property, township manager Scott Anderson said.

A public hearing was held this month at the Pine board of supervisors meeting regarding the conditional use application.

St. Barnabas is proposing to use the property as a recreational facility for the more than 960 resident and patients of St. Barnabas Health System. Private, secure pathways and trails will run through the property with park benches and pavilions for people to enjoy the scenery.

There will be pathways to the two existing ponds on the land, and St. Barnabas plans to improve an existing pavilion nearby for residents and their families to enjoy. A lot across the road from the mansion, also owned by St. Barnabas, will be used as gardening plots for residents to maintain.

Only residents and patients of St. Barnabas and their families will be able to use the property. St. Barnabas Health System will provide transportation to the property for residents and patients for regularly scheduled trips and events.

St. Barnabas Land Trust purchased the 205-acre Treesdale Manor in October 2013 for $9.98 million from the Edith L. Trees Charitable Trust. The estate was owned by oil magnate Joseph Clifton Trees and his wife, Edith Lehm Trees.

The property features a Mediterranean-style mansion built in the early 1900s. The Trees' only child, Joe Benedum Trees, had disabilities and lived at the mansion with his caretakers for many years; he died in 2011.

The mansion will be restored and used as a conference area that can hold up to 75 people. There will also be indoor areas for hospice support, group discussion and educational events. Additional parking will be added to accommodate the maximum occupancy of the building.

“The house is to be an area where we can offer seminars on areas of public health interests,” said Walter DeForest, counsel for St. Barnabas. These seminars and conferences may be open to the public.

The planning commission and parks and recreation board both recommended St. Barnabas put in a trail or pedestrian walkway of some sort along Warrendale Road, Anderson said. Installing sidewalks along the road is required to meet township code for land development.

DeForest said they submitted a land development application but do not believe it applies to them as they do not meet land development requirements. William Sittig, also counsel for St. Barnabas, said at the supervisors meeting that they were not in favor of installing sidewalks along Warrendale Road.

Discussion on the St. Barnabas project will continue as the public hearing was left open by the supervisors, Anderson said.

Rachel Farkas is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.