Shaler officials honor veteran board member

Charles Perry has spent decades serving the residents of Shaler and the surrounding communities.

During a Dec. 13 commissioners meeting, Shaler officials honored him for retiring after 32 years of serving on the Girty's Run Joint Sewer Authority board and assisting the Undercliff Volunteer Fire Company for 50 years.

“He sits here quietly and never says anything, but there's a lot going on behind the scenes,” said Commissioner William Cross, who awarded Perry a plaque. “He's been involved with the township for many, many years and has been a great friend to lots of people.”

Perry humbly accepted the award with his wife, Joyce, by his side.

“It's always been a pleasure serving the township because you guys have always been the shining star,” Perry said. “You've always stood behind the representatives; you've never put any pressure on us.”

He noted that the sewer authority now had nine full-time employees, a “fleet of equipment” and was “moving ahead.”

“Chuck, if you're going to stick around, we'll appoint you to another committee,” joked Shaler Manager Tim Rogers. Perry smiled before responding: “I'll tell you what, I can only give you 31 years,” Perry replied.

Also at the commissioners meeting:

• The township will work in conjunction with Insight Pipe Contracting LLC. Dec. 28 to repair a pipe at the Locust Ridge Drive and Wallace Road intersection, township engineer Matt Sebastian said.

While the work could temporarily affect the intersection, he said the work should not take longer than a day. Most likely, he said, it will only take a few hours.

“We will be lining approximately 300 feet of pipe to make sure that part of the system is strengthened and will work well for years to come,” he said.

The undertaking is part of a project initiated when summer rains caused a storm water detention pond to overflow at the intersection.

• Sebastian announced that improvements to Fall Run Park's stream, following damage from fall 2015's rainstorms, cannot start until July.

“Fall Run Park flows to Pine Creek, which is a stocked stream,” he said. “Work is not allowed from March through June because of the potential for silt or other debris to be kicked up and travel downstream into Pine Creek, which could affect the fish.”

Additionally, the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission is researching the site and determining whether an archaeological survey is required, Sebastian said. The commission is conducting the study as part of a permit approval process that could assist the township in securing grant funding for the work.

• The commissioners appointed James Fisher to the Hampton Shaler Water Authority Board, with a term expiring July 31, 2021.

Commissioner Susan Fisher, who is married to James, abstained from the vote.

• The commissioners approved the following Crawford Swimming Pool 2017 weekday rates for residents and non-residents: under 2-years-old, free; 2 to 5, $4; 6 to 17, $5; 18 to 64, $6; 64 and over, $5.

Next, they approved the following daily resident and non-resident weekend rates: under 2-years-old, free; 2 to 5, $9; 6 to 17, $10; 18 to 64, $11; 65 and over $9.

Residents may use a 10-day admission pass on weekdays or weekends. The non-transferrable pass will feature the pass holder's photo. Proof of residency is required. Rates are as follows: ages 2 to 5, $10; 6 to 17, $40; 18 to 64, $50.

Commissioner Fisher presented a motion for the possible approval of a $10 senior citizen's rate for those 65 and older. In the past, senior residents could apply for a free, two-year pool pass. Last year, non-residents paid $7 on weekdays and $8 on weekends.

After deliberation, the commissioners unanimously struck down the motion and passed an approval granting senior residents free admission if they apply for the two-year passes. The non-transferrable passes will feature photos.

Erica Cebzanov is a Tribune-Review contributor.